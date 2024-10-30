TRAI Extends Deadline For Telecom Firms To Implement New Traceability Rule

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has implemented important steps to combat spam calls and stop the misuse of SMS headers and content templates by those looking to send malicious or fraudulent messages.

These actions are designed to protect consumers and create a safe and reliable messaging environment, according to an official release by TRAI.

TRAI has also granted a one-month extension to the telecom operators to execute the new traceability mandate for commercial messages, including one-time passwords.

Dec. 1 is set as the new deadline for the telecom operators to implement the regulation as against the earlier deadline of Nov. 1. The regulations are a bid to avoid the spam and phishing activities, which has raised significantly.

This is the second extension granted to the industry by TRAI. The earlier deadline to approve messages with URLs and OTT links was changed to Oct. 1.