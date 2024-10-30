TRAI Extends Deadline For Telecom Firms To Implement New Traceability Rule
This is the second extension granted to the industry by TRAI.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has implemented important steps to combat spam calls and stop the misuse of SMS headers and content templates by those looking to send malicious or fraudulent messages.
These actions are designed to protect consumers and create a safe and reliable messaging environment, according to an official release by TRAI.
TRAI has also granted a one-month extension to the telecom operators to execute the new traceability mandate for commercial messages, including one-time passwords.
Dec. 1 is set as the new deadline for the telecom operators to implement the regulation as against the earlier deadline of Nov. 1. The regulations are a bid to avoid the spam and phishing activities, which has raised significantly.
This is the second extension granted to the industry by TRAI. The earlier deadline to approve messages with URLs and OTT links was changed to Oct. 1.
TRAI has taken strong action against spam calls by issuing strict directives aimed at promotional voice calls made in violation of regulations. The penalties include disconnection of telecom resources, blacklisting for up to two years, and a ban on new resource allocation during the blacklisting period.
In accordance with TRAI's directives, access providers are now mandated to whitelist URLs, APKs, and OTT links in messages. This requirement ensures that only safe and approved links can be sent via SMS, protecting consumers from harmful or fraudulent websites, apps, and other online threats.
Telemarketing calls using the 140xx numbering series have been migrated to a Distributed Ledger Technology (Blockchain) platform to enhance monitoring and control.
TRAI is working towards improving security in the telecom sector by blacklisting entities, disconnecting mobile numbers, and transitioning telemarketing calls to a blockchain-based platform.