Less than a week remains for the high-stake electoral showdown between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, seen as as one of the closest US presidential elections in recent history.

The average of leading pre-poll surveys shows the two candidates are separated by less than two percentage points. The contest turns more intense in the swing states—those with a history of flipping between Republicans and Democrats—as the surveys show a razor-thin margin in these provinces.

While the electorate in all 50 American provinces vote in the presidential elections, the race to the White House largely boils down to the outcome in the seven swing states. Most other provinces have a history of being ideologically and electorally aligned with one of the two mainstream political parties.

Trump presently holds an edge over Harris in the battle for the swing states, according to ABC News-538 poll tracker, which shares an aggregate of the major pre-election surveys. The former president is ahead in four of the seven provinces, whereas the incumbent vice president is leading in three states, as per the update shared at 8:21 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Oct. 29.

The seven swing states—Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona—account for 93 out of the 538 electoral college votes. A presidential candidate needs at least 270 electoral college votes to win the election.