US Elections 2024: Key Dates, Voting Process, Electoral College, Swing States — All You Need To Know

The presidential elections in the United States, arguably the most-watched electoral contest globally, will culminate on Nov. 5 when the ballots will close. Around 244 million Americans are eligible to cast their vote to elect the country's 47th president.

The primary contest is between Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican counterpart Donald Trump, but other candidates in the fray include Green Party's Jill Stein and Libertarian Party's Chase Oliver.

The voting process kickstarted on Sept. 20 when most of the US provinces began early in-person voting. The only provinces that bar early voting are Mississippi, Alabama and New Hampshire.

A bulk of the American provinces also allow voters to register their mandate via absentee ballots or mails. However, most of the Republican-controlled states require the voters to submit a reason to vote by mail.

In the 2020 presidential election, which was held under the Covid-19 shadow, 42% of the voters registered their mandate through absentee ballots. Trump, who lost that election against then Democrat rival and the current outgoing President Joe Biden, had alleged that absentee voting was "fraudulent".

Overall, the voter turnout in the 2020 election stood at around 158 million— approximately two-thirds of the overall registered voters — and among them, 66.4 million voted through absentee ballots. The proportion of in-person voting is expected to increase this time, as unlike the last elections, there are no pandemic-related curbs.