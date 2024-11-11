Rise With Profit: Ukraine's Strike On Russia, IPOs This Week, Vistara's Last Flight | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. This is where we bring you up to speed with everything you need to know at the start of your day.

If you would like to listen to this as a podcast, click here.

To international news first—and there’s plenty to tell you about. Let’s start with geopolitics. On Sunday, Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone strikes against Russia, targeting Moscow with 32 drones. That’s a report by Reuters. No fatalities were reported, but they led to the diversion of flights from three of Moscow’s main airports.

The drones were intercepted and shot down by Russian air defence over the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of Moscow, according to the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin.

The ongoing conflict now has a new angle, with Donald Trump winning another Presidential term. The US president elect, according to the Washington Post, had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. In that call, Trump advised Putin against escalating the conflict with Ukraine.

Despite continued geopolitical tension, crude prices have been rangebound and brent crude starts the new week at below $74 to the barrel.

In other news, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday that he would be willing to call a vote of confidence in parliament before Christmas. And that could lead to snap elections following the collapse of his three-way governing coalition last week. That’s also a report by Reuters.

The timing is earlier than the January date he had proposed last week and follows increasing pressure from politicians and the public for a quicker vote.