Air India Rejigs Senior Management Prior To Vistara Merger

Air India Group on Friday announced a number of changes in its management prior to the merger of Vistara Ltd. into Air India Ltd., scheduled for Nov. 12, 2024. Both the airlines are part of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group.

Vinod Kannan, the chief executive officer of Vistara, will hold the role of chief integration officer after the merger, according to a press release. He will also be the member of the managing committee and report directly to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.

Deepak Rajawat, the chief commercial officer of Vistara, will accept the role of chief financial officer in the newly enlarged Air India Express. He will also assist Sanjay Sharma, the group chief financial officer, with strategic initiatives and projects, the release said.

Hamish Maxwell, the senior vice president of flight operations at Vistara, has taken an advisory role to Aloke Singh, the chief executive officer of Air India Express. Pushpinder Singh, the chief operations officer of Air India Express, will go back to flying.

Also, Vistara's senior vice president of human resources Deepa Chadha and chief information officer Vinod Bhatt will take up senior roles at other Tata Group companies, as per the statement.