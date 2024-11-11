Swiggy IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status And Find Latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Swiggy received a decent response on the last day of bidding, Nov. 8, being subscribed by 3.59 times. In total, the IPO attracted bids for 57,53,07,270 shares compared to the 16,01,09,703 shares available.

The public issue saw varied demand across categories. Swiggy IPO's demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIB) who subscribed to their allocation 6.02 times. The retail portion was subscribed 1.14 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 0.41 times.