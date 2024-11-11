Swiggy IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status And Find Latest GMP
Investors who applied for shares in the Swiggy IPO can check their allotment status via the BSE or NSE websites or through the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Swiggy received a decent response on the last day of bidding, Nov. 8, being subscribed by 3.59 times. In total, the IPO attracted bids for 57,53,07,270 shares compared to the 16,01,09,703 shares available.
The public issue saw varied demand across categories. Swiggy IPO's demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIB) who subscribed to their allocation 6.02 times. The retail portion was subscribed 1.14 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 0.41 times.
Retail investors bid for 3,30,78,582 shares compared to the 2,89,74,491 shares reserved for them. Qualified Institutional Buyers showed significant interest, placing bids for 52,30,89,494 shares against the 8,69,23,475 shares allotted to their category. However, Non-Institutional Investors applied for 1,79,01,724 shares, falling short of the 4,34,61,737 shares allocated to this segment.
The employee allotment of Swiggy IPO was booked 1.65 times.
The share allotment for the Swiggy IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Nov. 11, with the company set to debut on both the BSE and NSE on Nov. 13. Investors who applied for shares in the Swiggy IPO can check their allotment status via the BSE or NSE websites or through the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.
How To Check Swiggy IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime India
Head to the Link Intime India website by clicking here.
From there, go to the 'Investor Services' section and choose 'Public Issues' from the available options.
In the company list, select 'Swiggy Limited'.
Enter one of the following details – your Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account Number and IFSC.
Click 'Submit' to view your allotment status on the screen.
How To Check Swiggy IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the IPO allotment page on BSE website here.
Under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'
From the 'Issue Name' dropdown, choose 'Swiggy Limited'.
Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the captcha verification.
Click on Search to view the status of your allotment.
Further, the Swiggy IPO allotment status can also be checked online via the NSE's website.
Swiggy IPO GMP
As of the latest update on November 11, the Swiggy IPO's grey market premium, or GMP, was Rs 1. This GMP indicated an estimated listing price of Rs 391, marking a nearly flat debut at the IPO's upper price band of Rs 390.
Swiggy IPO Details
The Swiggy IPO, which opened on Nov. 6, was a book-built issue valued at Rs 11,327.43 crore. The public offer consisted of a fresh issue of 11.54 crore shares, amounting to Rs 4,499 crore, and an offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares, totalling Rs 6,828.43 crore.
The price band for the Swiggy IPO was set between Rs 371 and Rs 390 per share.
Note: Note: GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Swiggy IPO Objectives
The net proceeds from the Swiggy IPO will be used for several purposes, including the settlement of debts of its subsidiary Scootsy and the expansion of its dark store network. Additionally, funds will be allocated towards technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing to enhance platform visibility and supporting inorganic growth through potential acquisitions and general corporate needs.
About Swiggy
Founded in 2014, Swiggy is a platform that provides food delivery, grocery and household item orders via Instamart, and home delivery through an on-demand partner network.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.