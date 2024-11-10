What's Happening With Germany? Explainer

A day after Donald Trump’s trailblazing victory in the US Presidential Election, political drama unfolded in Germany, as the nation’s first-ever three-party coalition fell flat on its head.

The three-party coalition, comprising the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Free Democratic Party and the Green Party, formed government in Germany in 2021.

It was an unlikely trio which involved contrasting ideologies—starting from SPD’s left-leaning policies to FDP’s pro-business ideas.

Also known as the ‘Traffic Light Coalition’, the government came to power with the message of Fortschrittskoalition or a coalition of progress. This came as a pivot to 16 years of Merkelian status quo politics in Europe’s largest economy.

However, the coalition came to an end on Wednesday, Nov. 6, following a series of events, which ultimately led to the ouster of Finance Minister Christian Lindner.