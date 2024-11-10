IPO Rush: Swiggy Shares To List This Week; BlackBuck, Onyx Biotec, Mangal Compusolution Offers To Open

India's primary market enters the second week of November with three new initial public offerings and four listings, which includes the much-anticipated stock market debut of Swiggy Ltd.

The companies set to launch their maiden share sales include BlackBuck operator Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., Onyx Biotec Ltd., and Mangal Compusolution Ltd.

Zinka Logistics is the only mainboard IPO for the week and it will open on Nov. 13. The other two issues set to open this week—of Mangal Compusolution and Onyx Biotec—pertain to the small and medium enterprises IPO segment.

Meanwhile, the SME IPO of Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd., which opened on Nov. 8, will close on Nov. 12.