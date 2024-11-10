India’s Power Finance Turns Down Rs 20,000 Crore Debt To Shapoorji

India’s state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd has decided against extending a loan to Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a top official said, throwing into doubt the infrastructure conglomerate’s plans to refinance debt worth around Rs 20,000 crore ($2.4 billion).

“We have decided not to go ahead with sanctioning of the loan of Shapoorji Pallonji,” Chairman and Managing Director Parminder Chopra told analysts in a call on Friday. She added that PFC had done due diligence and found it was a new sector for the government-backed lender to fund.

“Ultimately, the board decided not to go ahead with the loan of around Rs 20,000 crore,” she told Bloomberg News on Saturday.

Mint newspaper reported the development first.