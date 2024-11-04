Afcons Infrastructure Offloads Rs 449-Crore Stake To Goldman Sachs, Others

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure closed 10.94% higher at Rs 474.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The firm listed on the NSE on Monday at an 8% discount on the share price of Rs 426 apiece with an issue price of Rs 463 apiece. It had a premium of 2.07% over the aforementioned issue price. The stock finished at Rs 472.50 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 2.05%.

The Rs 5,430-crore initial public offering of the infrastructure firm was oversubscribed by 2.63 times on the final day of bidding, with strong participation from non-institutional investors.

Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 3.79 times, while non-institutional investors bid 5.05 times. Retail investors accounted for 94% of the subscription, and employees subscribed at a rate of 1.67 times within their allotted shares.