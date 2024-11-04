Shapoorji Pallonji's Afcons Infra Shares Debut At 8% Discount To IPO Price
The Rs 5,430-crore initial public offering of Afcons Infrastructure was subscribed 2.63 times, with HNIs leading demand.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., the infrastructure arm of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 426 per share, a discount of 7.99% over the issue price of Rs 463 apiece. The stock debuted at Rs 430.05 apiece, a discount of 7.11% on the BSE.
The Rs 5,430 crore initial public offering of the infrastructure firm was subscribed 2.63 times on the final day of bidding led by non-institutional investors.
Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 3.79 times, non-institutional investors bid 5.05 times, retail investors subscribed 94% and employees subscribed 1.67 times in their IPO allotment.
Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band was set between Rs 440 and Rs 463 per share.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group's company raised Rs 1,621.5 crore from anchor investors by allotting 3.5 crore shares at Rs 463 apiece to 80 anchor investors.
The offer size has been reduced following a pre-IPO fundraising. In the March draft papers, the company had initially planned to raise Rs 7,000 crore through the initial share sale.
ICICI Securities Ltd., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. were the leading bookrunners for the issue.
The infrastructure firm aims to utilise the net proceeds received from the fresh issue towards funding long-term working capital requirements, repaying certain outstanding borrowings and for other general corporate activities.
Afcons Infrastructure is a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group that specialises in engineering and construction. Afcons operates in various infrastructure sectors, including marine, surface transport, urban infrastructure, hydro and underground, and oil and gas projects.
The company has completed projects in more than 25 countries across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Its work includes building large structures with creative designs and full construction services. The firm has also delivered over 350 infrastructure projects.