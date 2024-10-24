Afcons Infrastructure Raises Rs 1,621 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. has raised Rs 1,621.5 crore from anchor investors on Thursday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 3.5 crore shares at Rs 463 apiece to 80 anchor investors.

HDFC Life Insurance Co. got the highest allocation of 2.34%. Manulife Global Fund- India Equity Fund got the second highest allotment of 1.85% and Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund got 1.79% stake in the company.

Fifteen domestic mutual funds have applied through 31 schemes. They have collectively netted 33.44% of the anchor portion, the construction and engineering company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India and Mirae were among the top fund houses in this category.