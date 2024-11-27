Rise With Profit: Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire, Mahindra's New Launch, Indian IT In Focus | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit and I’m Alex Mathew. Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know, so you can start your day on the right foot.

Big news this morning—and something that was in the works yesterday. A ceasefire has been announced between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. This will take effect today at 4 a.m. local time there and was possible because both sides accepted an agreement that was brokered by the US and France.

President Joe Biden made the announcement last night at the White House, shortly after Israel’s security cabinet approved the agreement in a 10-1 vote.

Israel will gradually withdraw its forces over 60 days as Lebanon's army takes control of territory near its border, with Israel to ensure that Hezbollah does not rebuild its infrastructure there, Biden said.