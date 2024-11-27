Israel And Hezbollah Reach Cease-Fire Agreement For Lebanon

While the agreement drew objections from some hardliners in Israel, Biden cast it as a step toward a broader, more lasting peace in the region. Along with the effort to bring the conflict with Hamas to an end, he said the US also wanted to reach a deal that would normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia and establish a “credible pathway” to a Palestinian state.

“I believe this agenda remains possible, and in my remaining time in office I’ll work tirelessly to advance this vision for an integrated, secure, and prosperous region, all of which strengthens America’s national security,” Biden said in a speech in the Rose Garden.

Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement pledging their nations would work with all sides to ensure the agreement is fully enforced and prevent more violence.

The deal for a 60-day pause could clear the way for a more lasting cease-fire after more than a year of clashes that have destroyed the Lebanon-Israel border area and seen Israel bomb parts of Beirut, as well as other Lebanese cities.

“The deal to end the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel is an important outcome but won’t easily translate into a deal to end the war in Gaza or quell broader tensions in the region because each of these conflicts have taken on a life of their own,” said Brian Katulis, a former US official now at the Middle East Institute. “It’s good news to see the fighting come to an end but the core regional tensions remain high.”

Shortly after Biden spoke, Israel and Hezbollah pressed ahead with attacks. The militant group said it had carried out drone attacks on targets in Tel Aviv.

Talks on a longer-term cease-fire would likely be complicated. Israel wants Hezbollah to remove its fighters and weapons from the border region in southern Lebanon, with United Nations forces and the Lebanese military patrolling the area to ensure that happens.

These were the requirements of a UN resolution, known as 1701, that ended a 2006 war between the two sides. One key obstacle to a truce in this conflict has been Israel’s insistence on being able to continue striking Hezbollah positions if it thought the group was breaching the terms of any cease-fire agreement.