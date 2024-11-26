US Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones Opens Lower After Trump Tariff Warning, Fed Minutes Awaited

US stock markets opened mixed as Dow Jones edged lower on Tuesday on the back of President-elect Donald Trump's social media post outlining plans to impose 25% tariffs on all products imported from Mexico and Canada. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31% or 142.66 points.

The S&P 500 rose with gains of over 0.30% trading near its all-time high, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.54%, or 102 points.

This comes after the S&P 500 hit new intraday record on Monday and ended the session at an all-time high.

“One thing that will be a big hurdle to tariffs being imposed is if inflation expectations are starting to move up in the short term,” Justin Onuekwusi, CIO at St. James’s Place told Bloomberg.

The attention would later in the session turn to the release of the minutes of Fed's November policy meeting.