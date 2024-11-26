Swiggy Q2 Results: Food Delivery Firm To Report First Earnings After Listing On Dec. 3

Swiggy Ltd. will post its first earnings after stock market debut on Dec. 3, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. The food delivery aggregator will declare the results for the quarter ended September.

"...the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2024," the filing stated.

The announcement comes days after Swiggy got listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE—following a Rs 11,327-crore initial public offering.

Swiggy made its market debut on Nov. 13, after the IPO that was subscribed 3.6 times. The shares were listed at Rs 420 apiece on the NSE, up 7.69% as compared to the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 390. Since its listing, Swiggy's stock has gained by nearly 10%.