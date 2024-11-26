Wipro Bags $100 Million Deal From Marelli
IT major Wipro has bagged a four year deal from Marelli, Italy headquartered automotive parts manufacturer. The value of the deal is $100 million, according to people in the know.
The four-year project extension focuses on cloud transformation and enhanced operational efficiency to drive innovation and reduce time-to-market, said the company in a release. Wipro had first struck a software engineering contract from Marelli in 2020.
As part of this engagement, Wipro FullStride Cloud will migrate Marelli’s Milan Data Centre and all their local server rooms to the Cloud to centralize their operations.
“We are excited to begin a new chapter in our strategic partnership with our trusted partner,Marelli. Our wide-ranging expertise alongside our deep understanding of their needs means we will deliver a modernization program specifically tailored to their needs,” said Graziella Neuvéglise, Regional Head & Managing Director, Southern Europe, Wipro and Executive Sponsor Marelli.
This transition to a more flexible and advanced cloud environment will enable Marelli to respond quickly to market changes, enable continuous innovation across their business, and strengthen their competitive edge. The project will help reduce the time-to-market for Marelli's products and services, said the company in a press release.
Vittorio Rossetti, Chief Digital Officer of Marelli, said “We have a long-standing partnership with Wipro. Over the years we have worked with them, the Wipro team has developed an in depth understanding of our business, which combined with their technical expertise, will help us further develop and grow our IT infrastructure.”
The project will also enhance employee support services with AI-powered virtual assistants, providing vulnerability management services, and offer application maintenance services to drive innovation, optimize costs, and reduce the need for future reworks through solutions designed for long-term efficiency.