Mahindra Electric SUVs BE 6e, XEV 9e Break Cover As India’s EV Overdrive Gathers Steam

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has thrown down a gauntlet of sorts, unveiling its first pure electric SUVs ahead of mass-market rivals Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

That’s quite a departure from the diesel-guzzling ways of India’s largest SUV maker by revenue.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e are built on the so-called INGLO architecture that is “Indian at heart with a global outlook”. The platform includes components sourced from Volkswagen's MEB chassis, which forms the underpinnings of the Audi and Skoda as well as VW’s ‘ID’ range of electric cars.

"Our new logo intertwines infinity with the letter M, signifying unlimited potential," said Mahindra Auto President Veejay Nakra on Mahindra Electric’s new logo.