Mahindra Electric SUVs BE 6e, XEV 9e Break Cover As India’s EV Overdrive Gathers Steam
Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed its BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs under its INGLO architecture, aiming to expand its EV portfolio with six models by 2030.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has thrown down a gauntlet of sorts, unveiling its first pure electric SUVs ahead of mass-market rivals Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
That’s quite a departure from the diesel-guzzling ways of India’s largest SUV maker by revenue.
The BE 6e and XEV 9e are built on the so-called INGLO architecture that is “Indian at heart with a global outlook”. The platform includes components sourced from Volkswagen's MEB chassis, which forms the underpinnings of the Audi and Skoda as well as VW’s ‘ID’ range of electric cars.
"Our new logo intertwines infinity with the letter M, signifying unlimited potential," said Mahindra Auto President Veejay Nakra on Mahindra Electric’s new logo.
Mahindra Electric SUVs XEV 9e (Photo Source: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)
The unveiling is part of M&M’s plan to launch six thoroughbred electric SUVs by the end of this decade, even as the Mumbai-based automaker stays on its diesel ways. The company plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore in Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., which counts British International Investment Plc and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings as investors.
The capital expenditure will allow Mahindra to expedite its slow transition to EVs and catch up with rival Tata Motors Ltd., which has cornered three-fourths of India’s nascent electric car market with at least four models. M&M has one in XUV 4OO.
The unveiling also comes ahead of the launch of mass-market electric SUVs by larger rivals Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. in early 2025. The EVitara and Creta EV will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in New Delhi in January 2025.