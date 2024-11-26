Vedanta Plans To Invest $2 Billion In Saudi Copper Projects

(Bloomberg) --Vedanta is set to invest $2 billion to build copper-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, a significant boost for the kingdom’s ambitions to become a global metals and mining hub.

The firm, controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, will build a new smelter and refinery with a capacity of 400,000 metric tons per year, according to a statement Tuesday. Vedanta also plans to set up a facility to produce as much as 300,000 tons per year of copper rods, a key raw material for electric cables.

“It’s just impossible to ignore the demand for copper,” Chris Griffith, chief executive officer of Vedanta Base Metals, said in an interview. “This project ties in very nicely, both with our own ambitions as Vedanta to grow our footprints in India and the Middle East, but also with the industrial growth strategy in Saudi Arabia their desire to secure a copper supply chain.”

The firm plans to commence operations in the kingdom with a 125 kiloton per year copper rod mill project that will require an investment of about $30 million, it said in a statement. Full commercial production is expected to start in 2026.

Vedanta’s $2 billion investment will be among the biggest by a foreign firm backing Saudi Arabia’s metals strategy, and a major boost for Riyadh’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment to help drive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic diversification plan.