Rise With Profit: Finance Ministry's Dividend Revision, Punit Goenka's Resignation, NTPC Green IPO | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit and I’m Alex Mathew. Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know at the start of your day.

You can listen to this as a podcast here.

Let’s first look overseas as we normally do. Elevated bond yields and dollar have continued to put pressure on risk assets, but equity markets in the US managed to end mostly in the green. In the week ahead, on Wednesday, investors in the US are awaiting results from Nvidia Corp. They’ll look for signs that the bullishness on artificial intelligence is not inflated. And of course, looking a little further, there’s also the next meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee in a few weeks.

Ahead of that meeting, as I’ve pointed out in recent days, the dollar index has climbed to over $106. That, coupled with higher bond yields, has proven negative for emerging equities. Of course, for India, there’s also been the gravitation of funds to China and out of other markets like India. But there are more signs that there is some fatigue and lowering of expectations on China.

After CLSA, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the next to turn more cautious on Chinese stocks. According to a Bloomberg report, they’ve cited persistent deflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions that are making earnings difficult to predict. Basically, some of the factors that have pushed the dollar and yields higher have also put the brakes on China’s stock market rally. Chief among them is Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election and his anticipated hard stance against China next year. Already, the MSCI China Index has fallen about 15% from a recent peak.

As things stand, we have a positive start for equities in the Asia Pacific region, with the three early risers beginning with narrow gains. And that bodes well for Indian equities, which have been on their worst losing streak in 20 months. With selling by foreign institutions continuing, the Nifty 50 yesterday hit its lowest level since June 5.