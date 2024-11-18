Morgan Stanley, Goldman Turn More Cautious On China Stocks

(Bloomberg) --Wall Street brokerages have turned more cautious on Chinese stocks as persistent deflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions cloud the outlook for earnings in the world’s second-largest equity market.

Morgan Stanley strategists reduced Chinese equities to a slight underweight within the region, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its index target on the MSCI China Index to reflect a less favorable macro backdrop.

The latest calls represent a rapid turnaround from their upbeat stance on the market following Beijing’s stimulus blitz in September. The MSCI China Index has fallen about 15% from a recent peak as excitement over the prospect of more government support fizzles and Donald Trump’s victory in the US election raises concerns over higher tariffs on China.