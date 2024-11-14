Zomato Food Rescue: Plate Half Full, Restaurateurs Say 'No Thanks!'

Explaining in detail how the initiative works for customers, the company stated that customers located within a 3-km radius of a delivery partner carrying a canceled order will be able to see the available items on their app’s home screen, offering them the chance to "rescue" the order at a reduced price. This listing will be visible for only a few minutes to ensure the order's freshness. However, orders containing temperature-sensitive items such as ice creams, smoothies, or any other products that may deteriorate in quality during transit will not be included in this program.

"Though we encounter very few cancellations, we're excited about the new initiative that aims to ensure zero wastage," said Biraja Rout, founder of Biggies Burger. However, he said he would consider signing up for it only after assessing market traction from competitors with higher waste rates.

Rout's only concern is that this initiative should not turn into a gimmick, with eateries adopting it just to boost revenue, creating a superficial market trend.

In its initial proposal, Zomato implemented a 'nominal relisting enablement fee' for these orders, varying between Rs 50 and Rs 250 based on the value of the item. This time around, Zomato said that any payment from new customers claiming a rescued order will be divided between the original customer (if prepaid) and the restaurant, while Zomato itself takes no proceeds beyond necessary taxes. Restaurants will be compensated for the original order and delivery partners are fully paid for both the initial pickup and any redelivery required, ensuring no loss in their earnings.

Yet, many restaurants remain unconvinced.

"Ultimately, I'm selling my brand, and not a 'Zomato' product so it's crucial for me to ensure that my customers receive fresh item, no matter where they place their order," said a restaurant owner in Noida, requesting anonymity as half of their online business relies on third-party aggregators.

NDTV Profit spoke to at least 10 restaurateurs, who either operate large chains or manage a house of brands, and the consensus has been that the aggregator needs to build confidence in restaurant partners. Some even saw this as a “greenwashing” practice in the name of sustainability.

"Zomato or any company for that matter is no Good Samaritan," rued a Chennai-based restaurateur. "We've very low cancellation rate, so I’d rather manage these cancelled orders on my own than rely on an aggregator. These platforms promise exposure and convenience, but when things go awry, they leave us high and dry," the aggrieved restaurateur said.

The apprehension among restaurateurs also stems from fears that participating in the initiative may attract regulatory scrutiny for potential contamination. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India mandates strict guidelines for food safety, and violations could result in licenses being cancelled.

In a recent meeting with online platforms, the regulator directed companies like Swiggy and Zomato to conduct proper training for the riders, empowering them with knowledge of food safety and hygiene protocols. Restaurateurs worry that, by signing up for this initiative, they could face penalties as they are voluntarily participating in it when the current plan allows them the option to opt out.

"We want to help, but it’s not that simple," says a restaurateur who operates a mid-sized biryani chain in Delhi. "The risk of contamination outweighs the benefits. Consumers are already voicing concerns on social media about potential abuses in the system. If our food reaches customers in a stale condition and they complain, we risk losing our license."