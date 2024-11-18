Azim Premji-Linked Fund Exits Medplus Health Services For Rs 482 Crore; Kotak MF, Invesco Among Buyers

An affiliate of billionaire Azim Premji-backed Premji Invest Ltd. divested its entire stake in Medplus Health Services Ltd. for Rs 482 crore through block deal on Monday.

The selling entity, Pi Opportunities Fund - I, offloaded a total of 68.93 lakh shares, that represents 5.76% equity of Medplus Health Services, at Rs 700 apiece.

The fund is owned and controlled by Premji Invest, the private equity and venture capital investment arm of the Premji Foundation. The Premji Foundation was set up to advance the philanthropic initiatives of Premji Invest and is ultimately controlled by the Wipro Ltd founder.

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange, SBI Mutual Fund also sold 10 lakh shares or 0.83% stake in Medplus Health Services for Rs 70 crore.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased 30.71 lakh shares (2.56%) at Rs 700 per share, as did Invesco Mutual Fund, which also acquired 30.71 lakh shares (2.56%) at the same price.

Additionally, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 16.07 lakh shares (1.34%), while Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore acquired 1.42 lakh shares (0.11%) at the same price.