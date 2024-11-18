Is India's Economy Heading Towards A Slowdown? HSBC’s Pranjul Bhandari Offers Insight

Amid mounting concerns of a potential economic slowdown, Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC India, offers a more nuanced view, suggesting that while certain sectors are indeed experiencing a slowdown, the overall economy continues to exhibit resilience.

According to Bhandari, "55% of our indicators across sectors continue to grow at a positive clip", indicating that the majority of the economy is maintaining its upward trajectory.

However, Bhandari also acknowledged that certain segments of the economy, especially consumption and consumer goods manufacturing, are facing challenges.

One of the most notable concerns is the slowdown in consumption—a crucial driver of India’s economic growth. Bhandari pointed out that both rural and urban India are grappling with slowing consumption, but the downturn is "sharper in urban areas". Urban consumption, in particular, is facing greater headwinds, which could be attributed to a combination of factors such as reduced discretionary spending, higher inflation, and slower wage growth, Bhandari noted.