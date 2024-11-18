Nifty Clocks Longest Losing Streak In Over 20 Months: Market Wrap

The indices fell despite positive developments for the country's economy including Moody's growth forecast for 2024 and CLSA's reversed stance on Chinese stocks, increasing its overweight position on India, in light of the potential risks posed by renewed trade tensions with the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump.

Nifty ended 0.3% or 78.9 points lower at 23,453.80 and the Sensex ended 0.3% or 241.3 points lower at 77,339.01.