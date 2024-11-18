Finance Ministry Revises CPSE Dividend Payment Guidelines

The finance ministry on Monday revised its 2016 guidelines with regard to dividend payment by Central Public Sector Enterprises. The move follows CPSEs’ strong balance sheet and improved market capitalisation over the past few years.

As per the revised guidelines issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, every CPSE would pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of PAT or 4% of the net worth, whichever is higher.

Financial sector CPSEs like NBFCs may pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of profit, subject to the limit. The revised guidelines shall be effective from the current financial year 2024-25.

Dipam emphasised that all issues regarding capital management/restructuring of CPSEs will be discussed in the inter-ministerial forum called the Committee for Monitoring of Capital Management and Dividend by CPSEs, chaired by Secretary Dipam.