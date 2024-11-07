Rise With Profit: Donald Trump Wins US Election, MSCI Rejig, Germany's Coalition Collapse | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Here’s everything you need to know at the start of your day.

The big story—Donald Trump has become the oldest President in US history. He won a second term at the age of 78. The campaign, it seemed, was hotly contested only till the final day. But the figures that emerged by the end of the day’s counting suggested that the Republican nominee would win by a comfortable margin. There were several key events in the run up to the win—not least of which were Trump’s legal troubles and the two assassination attempts that he survived.

In winning the race, Trump defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, blocking her bid to become the first woman President.

For her part, US Vice President Kamala Harris, in her concession speech yesterday, vowed to keep fighting for the ideals that powered her presidential campaign. She acknowledged President-elect Donald Trump's win while warning of potential dark times to come.

US stocks hit all-time highs and bond yields climbed sharply. The dollar, meanwhile, reported its best day since 2020. All of that is because of what is expected to come from Trump taking charge. The S&P 500 climbed 2%, and hit its 48th record this year.

Commodities declined yesterday on expectations that a stronger dollar under Trump and the possibility of trade disputes could reduce the demand for raw materials in global markets. As of this morning, Brent crude was trading just above $75 to the barrel.