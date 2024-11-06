NDTV ProfitEarningsJindal Steel Q2 Results: Profit Falls 38% But Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Jindal Steel Q2 Results: Profit Falls 38% But Beats Estimates

Jindal Steel posted a net profit of Rs 860.5 crore in the second quarter, higher as compared to the estimate of Rs 813 crore.

06 Nov 2024, 04:53 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jindal Steel's revenue in the second quarter fell 8.5% to Rs 11,213 crore versus Rs 12,250 crore.</p><p>File image of a plant of Jindal Steel &amp; Power&nbsp;in Raipur. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Jindal Steel's revenue in the second quarter fell 8.5% to Rs 11,213 crore versus Rs 12,250 crore.

File image of a plant of Jindal Steel & Power in Raipur. (Source: Company website)

Jindal Steel Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 38% in the September quarter of fiscal 2025, but surpassed the analysts' estimates.

The steel manufacturing company posted a profit of Rs 860.5 crore in the second quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This compares with the Rs 813-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Jindal Steel Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue fell 8.5% to Rs 11,213 crore versus Rs 12,250 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,937 crore).

  • Ebitda decreased 3.7% to Rs 2,200 crore versus Rs 2,286 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,080 crore).

  • Margin at 19.6% versus 18.7% (Estimate: 17.4%).

  • Net profit rose/fell xx% to Rs 860.5 crore versus Rs 1,390 crore (Estimate: Rs 813 crore).

The results were declared by Jindal Steel after the market hours. Shares of the company settled 1.7% higher at Rs 951.95 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.12% climb in the benchmark Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: Tata Steel Swings To Profit; Jindal Steel Profit Beats Estimates
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: Tata Steel Swings To Profit; Jindal Steel Profit Beats Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT