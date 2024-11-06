Jindal Steel Q2 Results: Profit Falls 38% But Beats Estimates
Jindal Steel posted a net profit of Rs 860.5 crore in the second quarter, higher as compared to the estimate of Rs 813 crore.
Jindal Steel Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 38% in the September quarter of fiscal 2025, but surpassed the analysts' estimates.
The steel manufacturing company posted a profit of Rs 860.5 crore in the second quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This compares with the Rs 813-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Jindal Steel Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 8.5% to Rs 11,213 crore versus Rs 12,250 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,937 crore).
Ebitda decreased 3.7% to Rs 2,200 crore versus Rs 2,286 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,080 crore).
Margin at 19.6% versus 18.7% (Estimate: 17.4%).
Net profit rose/fell xx% to Rs 860.5 crore versus Rs 1,390 crore (Estimate: Rs 813 crore).
The results were declared by Jindal Steel after the market hours. Shares of the company settled 1.7% higher at Rs 951.95 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.12% climb in the benchmark Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story)