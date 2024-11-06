Tata Steel Q2 Results: Firm Swings Back To Black With Rs 759-Crore Profit, Beats Estimates

Tata Steel Ltd. swung back into the black with a net profit of Rs 759 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, as per the financial results declared by the steelmaker on Wednesday.

In the year-ago period, Tata Steel had posted a net loss of Rs 6,511 crore. The company's net profit in the quarter under review has beaten the Rs 452-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.