NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Steel Q2 Results: Firm Swings Back To Black With Rs 759-Crore Profit, Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Steel Q2 Results: Firm Swings Back To Black With Rs 759-Crore Profit, Beats Estimates

Tata Steel reported a net profit of Rs 759 crore during the second quarter, as compared to a net loss of Rs 6,511 crore in the year-ago period.

06 Nov 2024, 05:55 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Steel's revenue in the second quarter slipped 3% to Rs 53,905 crore, as compared to Rs 55,682 crore in the year-ago period. Representative image. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Tata Steel's revenue in the second quarter slipped 3% to Rs 53,905 crore, as compared to Rs 55,682 crore in the year-ago period. Representative image. (Photo source: Company website)

Tata Steel Ltd. swung back into the black with a net profit of Rs 759 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, as per the financial results declared by the steelmaker on Wednesday.

In the year-ago period, Tata Steel had posted a net loss of Rs 6,511 crore. The company's net profit in the quarter under review has beaten the Rs 452-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: Tata Steel Swings To Profit; Jindal Steel Profit Beats Estimates
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: Tata Steel Swings To Profit; Jindal Steel Profit Beats Estimates
Read More

Tata Steel Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 3% to Rs 53,905 crore versus Rs 55,682 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 53,104.33 crore).

  • Ebitda up 44% at Rs 6,141 crore versus Rs 4,268 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,345 crore).

  • Margins at 11.4%% versus 7.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.1%).

  • Net Profit of Rs 759 crore versus Rs 6,511-crore loss (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 452 crore).

The results were declared after the market hours. Shares of Tata Steel had closed 1% higher at Rs 153.81 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.12% climb in the benchmark Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story).

ALSO READ

Tata Steel UK Signs Contract For Electric Furnace In Green Steelmaking Drive
Opinion
Tata Steel UK Signs Contract For Electric Furnace In Green Steelmaking Drive
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT