MSCI November Rejig: Kalyan Jewellers, Voltas, BSE Among Five Additions

Global index provider MSCI Inc. added five Indian stocks to its global standard index for emerging markets in the November review, according to a statement on Thursday. The changes will come into effect from close of Nov. 25, it said.

The rejig upgraded Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Voltas Ltd., and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. from small cap segment to mid-cap segment of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Meanwhile, Oberoi Realty Ltd. and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. were fresh additions to the gauge.

No Indian stocks were removed from MSCI Emerging Markets Index in the current review.