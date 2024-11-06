Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally, Tracking Global Gains On Trump Win: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex ended with over 1% gain on Wednesday, with Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and overall technology stocks contributing to the benchmark indices' rally amid Donald Trump's victory in the US elections.

The Nifty 50 ended 270.75 points or 1.12% higher at 24,484.05, and the Sensex closed 901.50 points or 1.13% up at 80,378.13.

During the session, the Nifty rose as much as 1.34% to 24,537.60, and the Sensex jumped 1.38% to 80,569.73. In terms of intraday gain, the Nifty recorded the best session since Sept. 20, and Sensex since Oct. 28.

Even as the final results are still pending, the election has been called in Trump's favour after he bagged victory in key swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.