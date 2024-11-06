US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Rise As Trump Win Lifts Wall Street Sentiment

The frontline US stock market indices soared at the opening bell on Wednesday, as Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections lifted the sentiments at the Wall Street.

The broader index, S&P 500, opened 1.4% higher at 5,864.89 points. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average also opened 1.4% higher at 43,451.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8% to 18,772.76 points at the opening bell.

The rally in benchmark indices intensified minutes into the trade, with S&P 500 and Dow Jones inching closer to their record highs. At 9:45 a.m. (EST), S&P 500 was up 1.93% at 5,894.63, heading towards its 48th record high of the year.

Dow Jones was trading 3.02% higher at 43,495.85, and Nasdaq Composite gained 2.03% to 18,811.62 at 9:46 a.m.

Smallcaps, banks and health insurers advanced in early trade. Among the top gainers were Tesla Inc., which surged 14% and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp—owned by Trump—which climbed 24%.

The spike in Tesla's stock comes amid speculations of a potential role for its owner Elon Musk in the Trump administration. Musk, who also owns SpaceX and X, was actively involved in Trump's election campaign.