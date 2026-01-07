Budget 2026: Market Expert Seeks Better Govt Spending To Fix FII Exodus—'No Clean Air To Breathe'

'When we talk of FIIs, FDI coming in, let's understand how the investments enter because environmentally, we have a problem,'' said Srivastava. He referred to the rising levels of AQI and pollution which has made daily life difficult across metropolitan cities. The living quality has drastically come down over rising cases of respiratory diseases, allergies, and low immunity levels reported by individuals across all age groups in Delhi, Mumbai.

Srivastava asks, ''How do you convince a foreigner to invest and live in this country if this is what we present?'' The market expert seeks a more efficient government capex from Budget 2026, which is ''accountable and in-line with strengthening the living standard of this country''.

''Economics will work if you are healthy. Otherwise, what's the point if having money in the bank, if you can't breathe clean air? I am a citizen so I have no choice'', he said. However, the government has a discretion of FDIs investment to come or not, according to the market veteran.

''Unfortunately, this has become a big criterion because when we talk to all companies overseas who say how to bring people in this country if you have a health hazard sitting out there,'' said Srivastava. ''So, we are looking at efficiency of government spending, resolving the environmental crisis and better city infrastructure more than everything else,'' he added.

Referring to the government, Srivastava claimed, ''You got to get capital and get people to stop taking money out of this country.'' According to the expert, that's the real issue and a challenge for India in 2026.