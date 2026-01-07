Budget 2026: Focus Remains On Deregulation, Decriminalisation Of Business Norms

The Union Budget 2026–27 is being framed as another major step in India’s ongoing reform journey, with the government expected to deepen its push for deregulation across sectors. Policymakers are preparing a Budget that leans strongly toward simplifying the rules of doing business, with deregulation and decriminalisation emerging as the two central themes for FY27.

A key focus is likely to be easier registration and approval norms for firms and individuals. The Finance Ministry is currently examining proposals submitted by multiple ministries and departments to simplify existing rules and procedures. Routine inspections, which businesses have long flagged as a compliance burden, may be scaled back and replaced with risk-based, technology-driven oversight.

In line with this shift, criminal action is expected to be increasingly restricted only to serious offences, while most procedural lapses are likely to be decriminalised. The broader reform agenda for FY27 is expected to cut across sectors, with the aim of boosting productivity and improving overall economic efficiency.

As part of the Budget-making exercise, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to hold consultations with state finance ministers in the coming days to gather inputs for the Union Budget.