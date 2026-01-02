Delhi Tops Pollution Charts Again As AQI Hits 380 On New Year

The national capital Delhi saw a marginal increase in air pollution levels but continued to top the list of the country’s most polluted cities. On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 380.

In Noida, AQI stood at 367, Greater Noida at 352, and Ghaziabad at 356. On Wednesday, Delhi’s AQI was 373. Slow wind speed and persistent fog have kept pollution levels in the “very poor” category for the past few days. Although light rain in some parts of the capital during the morning was expected to bring relief, pollution levels rose again by evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI at several monitoring stations crossed 400 and entered the “severe” category by Thursday evening.