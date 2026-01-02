Delhi Tops Pollution Charts Again As AQI Hits 380 On New Year
On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 380.
The national capital Delhi saw a marginal increase in air pollution levels but continued to top the list of the country’s most polluted cities. On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 380.
In Noida, AQI stood at 367, Greater Noida at 352, and Ghaziabad at 356. On Wednesday, Delhi’s AQI was 373. Slow wind speed and persistent fog have kept pollution levels in the “very poor” category for the past few days. Although light rain in some parts of the capital during the morning was expected to bring relief, pollution levels rose again by evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI at several monitoring stations crossed 400 and entered the “severe” category by Thursday evening.
Delhi AQI Details
At 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, AQI readings were: Anand Vihar – 421, Alipur – 401, Jahangirpuri – 404, Wazirpur – 414, Vivek Vihar – 408, and Mundka – 406. Data shows AQI was 388 at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, improved slightly to 373 on Wednesday, but climbed back to 380 on Thursday.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated on Thursday that Delhi’s air quality has improved by 15% compared to previous years, with AQI remaining below 200 on 200 days. In the past 24 hours, over 12,000 polluting vehicles were fined, while more than 1.2 million challans have been issued since October 1.
In 2025, key pollution indicators PM2.5 and PM10 showed a decline. From January to November, the average AQI was 187, marking the best in the last eight years. There were only eight “severe pollution” days, the lowest on record. Sirsa added that the Delhi government prioritised air pollution control from the start, adopting science-based and practical strategies. These included dust control, curbing vehicular emissions, strict action on industries, and integrated waste management.