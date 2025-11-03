India's Corporate Capex Has 'Strong Runway' For Growth Amid Policy Easing: Goldman Sachs Analyst

Ho believes some of the recent decisions, including the relaxation of banking capital, should help the banking sector. When asked about the animal spirit Indian markets require in order to boost corporate capex growth, Ho pointed towards potential easing of the tariff scenario.

"Credit demand has been a little bit slow from the corporate sector. We think it will come through should the Indian economy get some stability, especially with respect to the tariff situation," he said.

The Goldman Sachs analyst went on to talk about how the underlying structure in the banking system is robust and, therefore, asset quality might not necessarily be hindered, even if lenders push for more capex.

"If you look at asset quality, we do think currently we are in a very strong position. If you look at the broader vulnerabilities that investors have associated with India, many of those have improved quite significantly," he pointed out. "Inflation has come down noticeably as well. This gives pretty strong platform for credit growth going forward," he added.