Budget 2026 On Sunday: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Table The Budget On Feb. 1
Budget 2026 On Sunday: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Table The Budget On Feb. 1

Parliament has convened on Sundays in limited circumstances in the past. Such sittings took place during special situations, including in 2020 and 2012.

05 Jan 2026, 10:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament before announcing the budget in 2025. (Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament before announcing the budget in 2025. (Photo source: PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Union Budget for 2026–27 on Feb. 1, according to officials familiar with the matter. The date has not yet received formal government notification.

If presented as planned, the Budget will be tabled on a Sunday. February 1, 2026 falls on a weekend, making it a rare Sunday sitting of Parliament for the annual financial statement.

The Union Budget has been presented on Feb. 1 every year since 2017, regardless of the day of the week. The government has retained the date as part of its post-2017 Budget calendar.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)

