Budget 2026 On Sunday: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Table The Budget On Feb. 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Union Budget for 2026–27 on Feb. 1, according to officials familiar with the matter. The date has not yet received formal government notification.

If presented as planned, the Budget will be tabled on a Sunday. February 1, 2026 falls on a weekend, making it a rare Sunday sitting of Parliament for the annual financial statement.

The Union Budget has been presented on Feb. 1 every year since 2017, regardless of the day of the week. The government has retained the date as part of its post-2017 Budget calendar.

Parliament has convened on Sundays in limited circumstances in the past. Such sittings took place during special situations, including in 2020 and 2012.