FPI Exodus: Net Selling In 2025 Crosses Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore

Foreign portfolio investors continued their selloff for a fifth straight session on Monday, offloading stocks worth Rs 2,759.89 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange of India.

Last week, they had engaged in some major selling action and offloaded stocks worth Rs 317.56 crore on Friday and Rs 1,721.3 crore on Wednesday. On Tuesday they offloaded Rs 1,794.8 crore worth of equities.

The year 2025 has marked a major exodus of FPIs from the Indian market, with analysts attributing the exit to the decline in rupee's value.

Year-to-date, the foreign investors have net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore, as per the data provided by the National Securities Data Ltd. The sell-off sharpened in August, with FPIs selling over Rs 35,000-crore shares.

So far in December, the overseas investors have sold over Rs 16,000 crore worth of Indian equities. In comparison, the net selling stood at Rs 3,765 crore in November, whereas they were net buyers of equities worth Rs 14,610 crore in October.

In stark contrast to this, domestic institutional investors extended their buying spree further. The DIIs, who have been net buyers for close to 50 sessions, mopped up equities worth Rs 2,643.85 crore on Monday.