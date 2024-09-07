Beyond Tomorrow: OpenAI Founder Raises $1 Billion, Musk's Supercomputer Cluster And More — Weekly AI Wrap

Welcome back to the weekly edition of Beyond Tomorrow. What a busy week it has been!

Nvidia's stock continues to struggle as artificial intelligence sceptics continue with their grim determination to refuse to see the potential value of the technology.

Here at home, Hyderabad just wrapped the two-day Global Artificial Intelligence summit. The theme at the event was Making AI work for Everyone. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is pushing hard to make the state a hub for AI.

There is a lot of conversation happening around the world about how AI will potentially democratise work. There is also the flipside to it of course: When (not if) AI gets better, will some people still have jobs?