Gen AI, Predictive Analytics Among Technologies That Will Impact Digital Governance: Gartner

Through 2027, multidisciplinary digital workplace teams that mix business and technology roles will be 50% more likely to deliver positive outcomes than those formed by IT alone. DEX strategies use experience best practices, such as personas, journey mapping and voice of the employee, to boost digital dexterity, attract and retain valuable talent, and help employees deliver against business outcomes.

A coordinated approach to DEX across IT and non-IT partners can minimise digital friction, reduce silos and maximise workforce digital dexterity and well-being. Workers who say that their relationship with IT involves more than break or fix support are twice as likely to recommend their organisation as a good place to work.