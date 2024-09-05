Meta, Nazara Technologies To Help Telangana Boost Digital Development And AI Innovation

Meta has announced a two-year partnership with the Telangana government to enhance e-governance and citizen services using artificial intelligence. This collaboration will leverage Meta’s open-source AI technologies, including the latest 'Llama 3.1 model,' to improve public service delivery and government efficiency. The initiative will focus to align with Telangana's digital leadership and drive social and economic opportunities through AI innovation..Gaming and e-sports company Nazara Technologies has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government to create an AI Centre of Excellence. This centre will concentrate on research and development in gaming, interactive media, and digital content, using advanced technologies like AI, VR/AR, blockchain, and Web 3.0. The collaboration seeks to establish Telangana as an international centre for AI-powered digital innovation, fostering startups, advancing skills, and drawing investments.(With PTI Inputs.).Nazara Technologies Acquires Fusebox Games For Rs 228 Crore