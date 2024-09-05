Yotta, Telangana Government To Set Up High-Performance GPU-Based AI Supercomputer In Hyderabad

Yotta Data Services Pvt. has announced a partnership with the Government of Telangana to establish a high-performance GPU-based AI supercomputer within a high-density liquid-cooled data centre campus in Hyderabad’s AI City.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary for information technology, electronics and communications, Government of Telangana, and Sunil Gupta, co-founder, managing director and CEO, Yotta Data Services, at the Telangana Global AI Summit. Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Duddilla Sridhar Babu were also present.

The first phase of the supercomputer consisting of 4,000 high-performance GPUs and the first data centre, Yotta H1, will be operational within the next 24 months, Yotta said in a press release. Once fully built, the AI supercomputer powered by 25,000 GPUs and the 50 MW AI cloud data centre campus is expected to enhance the development of the 200-acre AI City, making it a centre for export of India’s AI capabilities.

The data centre campus will house a GPU cloud infrastructure providing access to high-performance computing resources powered by ~4,000 Nvidia H100/H200 GPUs, with the capacity to scale to over 25,000 GPUs over time, connected with high-speed ethernet networking.