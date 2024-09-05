Yotta, Telangana Government To Set Up High-Performance GPU-Based AI Supercomputer In Hyderabad
The first phase of the supercomputer consisting of 4,000 high-performance GPUs and the first data centre will be operational within the next 24 months, Yotta said.
Yotta Data Services Pvt. has announced a partnership with the Government of Telangana to establish a high-performance GPU-based AI supercomputer within a high-density liquid-cooled data centre campus in Hyderabad’s AI City.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary for information technology, electronics and communications, Government of Telangana, and Sunil Gupta, co-founder, managing director and CEO, Yotta Data Services, at the Telangana Global AI Summit. Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Duddilla Sridhar Babu were also present.
The first phase of the supercomputer consisting of 4,000 high-performance GPUs and the first data centre, Yotta H1, will be operational within the next 24 months, Yotta said in a press release. Once fully built, the AI supercomputer powered by 25,000 GPUs and the 50 MW AI cloud data centre campus is expected to enhance the development of the 200-acre AI City, making it a centre for export of India’s AI capabilities.
The data centre campus will house a GPU cloud infrastructure providing access to high-performance computing resources powered by ~4,000 Nvidia H100/H200 GPUs, with the capacity to scale to over 25,000 GPUs over time, connected with high-speed ethernet networking.
Various AI services—infrastructure as a service, platform as a service and software as a service—to meet the needs of startups, educational institutions, research labs, enterprises and government bodies will also be offered through a self-service portal, according to the press release.
“The establishment of this state-of-the-art AI supercomputer and data centre within our AI City will take Telangana to new heights, driving advancements in technology and creating unprecedented opportunities for growth,” Reddy said.
“This strategic partnership with Yotta Data Services marks a significant milestone in our journey to establish Hyderabad as a global leader in AI,” Babu added.
Yotta will implement a software orchestration layer along with a marketplace that allows customers to consume GPU clusters for their AI model training, fine tuning as well as inferencing needs. The company will support customers in developing AI models and putting them for inferencing usage through a “pay as you use” model on an online self-service platform.
“With our expertise in building AI cloud platforms, combined with the robust support from the Telangana government, we are confident this initiative will accelerate AI development across India and pave the way for the country to become the AI hub of the world,” Gupta said.
The data centre will source the majority of its power from green sources and will utilise environmentally responsible technologies, including power-efficient chips, free air cooling, and liquid cooling systems, Yotta said.