India, Singapore Sign Pacts For Semiconductors, Healthcare And Talent

The key pact among the ones signed between both the nations focuses on semiconductors. The pact was signed by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on the sidelines of the second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

"India aims to establish a global node for semiconductor manufacturing and has strong domestic demand in the electronics, electric vehicles, and manufacturing sectors that would benefit from its semiconductor industry growth. Singapore's established semiconductor ecosystem has given rise to more domestic semiconductor ecosystem players who are keen to enter emerging global nodes such as the Indian market," a statement read.

The two countries will also look to advance semiconductor supply chains via government-led policy exchanges on ecosystem development, supply chain resilience, and workforce development.