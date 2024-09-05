Delhi High Court Blasts Wikipedia For Disobeying Previous Directions

The Delhi High Court on Thursday came down heavily on Wikipedia and issued a notice of contempt on it after a case was filed by ANI (Asian News International).

ANI claimed that the online platform had failed to comply with the court's orders to disclose the identities of subscribers who allegedly made defamatory edits on ANI's Wikipedia page.

The high court threatened to halt Wikipedia's business operations in India and seek a government block on the platform. He noted that Wikipedia had previously used similar arguments and suggested that if the company does not want to operate in India, it should cease its activities there.

Justice Navin Chawla, overseeing the case, sharply criticised Wikipedia for its non-compliance and will level contempt charges against the information hosting website. He remarked that if Wikipedia does not like the Indian landscape, it does not have to function here.

The case stems from a suit filed by ANI seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction, along with damages, for defamatory statements made on its Wikipedia page.