Delhi High Court Blasts Wikipedia For Disobeying Previous Directions
Justice Navin Chawla, overseeing the case, said that he would impose a contempt charge on Wikipedia.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday came down heavily on Wikipedia and issued a notice of contempt on it after a case was filed by ANI (Asian News International).
ANI claimed that the online platform had failed to comply with the court's orders to disclose the identities of subscribers who allegedly made defamatory edits on ANI's Wikipedia page.
The high court threatened to halt Wikipedia's business operations in India and seek a government block on the platform. He noted that Wikipedia had previously used similar arguments and suggested that if the company does not want to operate in India, it should cease its activities there.
Justice Navin Chawla, overseeing the case, sharply criticised Wikipedia for its non-compliance and will level contempt charges against the information hosting website. He remarked that if Wikipedia does not like the Indian landscape, it does not have to function here.
The case stems from a suit filed by ANI seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction, along with damages, for defamatory statements made on its Wikipedia page.
On July 9, 2024, the court issued summons to Wikipedia and its agents, directing the platform to disclose the subscriber details of those allegedly responsible for the edits within two weeks. Despite this, the platform failed to meet the Sept. 3 deadline, prompting ANI to file a contempt petition.
During the earlier hearings, Wikipedia had denied any formal connection to the individuals accused of making the edits. Nevertheless, the court had ordered the platform to share the relevant subscriber details to allow ANI to serve legal notices.
In response, Wikipedia informed the court that it intended to apply to directions, which ANI criticised as a tactic to evade compliance. ANI urged the court to hold Wikipedia and its employees accountable for wilfully disobeying the court's order.
ANI has also requested the court to examine Wikipedia employees under oath and compel the disclosure of subscriber information, as per the Indian legal procedure outlined in the Code of Civil Procedure.
The case will be taken up next in October.