Women World Cup Win To Gukesh Stunning Carlsen: Landmark Year For Indian Sports

From World Cup wins in Women's ODI, Squash, Kabaddi, Kho Kho and Blind T20 to World Champion D Gukesh beating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a dramatic match, 2025 saw many such historic moments in Indian sports that left indelible memories for the fans.

The maiden Indian Premier League win by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli, teenager Divya Deshmukh winning the Chess World Cup, Neeraj Chopra finally breaching the 90-metre mark in javelin, and World Championship gold medals in archery and shooting were also some of the top achievements that happened during the year.

Here are the important — not exhaustive — events that happened in Indian sports this year.