Samrat Rana Becomes World Champion In 10m Air Pistol

India's Varun Tomar shot 221.7 to take the bronze in a high-intensity final.

10 Nov 2025, 10:02 PM IST i
Indian shooter Samrat Rana clinches men's 10m air pistol gold at ISSF World Championships in Cairo (Representational. Image: International Shooting Sport Federation website)
Young Indian shooter Samrat Rana came up with a breathtaking show of marksmanship to clinch the men's 10m air pistol gold at the prestigious ISSF World Championships in Cairo on Monday.

Samrat, who hails from Karnal, shot 243.7 in the final to beat back the challenge of China's Hu Kai, who took the silver in a nerve-wracking medal round with a score of 243.3.

India's Varun Tomar, who hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, shot 221.7 to take the bronze in a high-intensity final, which saw lead changing hands between the three shooters multiple times.

