India Vs South Africa Final Live Score: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?; Check Likely Playing XIs
Neither India nor South Africa has ever won the Women's ODI World Cup. This will be their time to shine, as they take each other on at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi India.
India vs South Africa Women Final LIVE: Predicted Lineups
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, N. Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine De Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
India vs South Africa Women Final LIVE: Weather Forecast
Sunday's weather report for Navi Mumbai suggests hot and humid conditions with intermittent rain throughout the day.
Sitting here in Mumbai, I can confirm the rain has stopped, for now, after heavy downpour earlier this morning.
India vs South Africa Women Final LIVE: Historic Run Chase
India is coming off the highest successful run-chase in all of women's ODI history after they hunted down Australia's 338 in the semi-final.
Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the match with a brilliant knock of 127 runs while captain Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with 89 runs.
India vs South Africa Women Final LIVE: Battle For The Golden Bat
This final features the tournament's top two run-scorers: South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (470 runs) and India’s Smriti Mandhana (389 runs).
India vs South Africa Women Final LIVE: Third Time's the Charm?
This is India's third appearance in a Women's ODI World Cup final. They finished runners-up in 2005 (to Australia) and 2017 (to England).
Can India secure their maiden World Cup title in their third try, this time against South Africa?