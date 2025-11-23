India Women Win Maiden Blind T20 World Cup

The Indian women's blind cricket team made history on Sunday, winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

The team beat Nepal by seven wickets during the final match held in Colombo. The Indian team did not suffer a single loss, having scored a victory against Sri Lanka, Australia, Nepal, USA, Pakistan and Australia.

Nepal scored 114/5 in 20 overs, while India chased the target in 12.1 overs, losing three wickets. The Indian cricket team had 47 balls to spare. Khula Sharir exhibited a standout performance scoring 44 runs off of 27 balls including four boundaries, according to reports.

"CHAMPIONS! A journey of hard work, heart, and sheer determination — and they did it! Every player, every moment, every effort… it all led to this.

So proud of this incredible team! ," the official account of the Indian Blind Cricket Team said in a post on Instagram.