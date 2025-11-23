India Women Win Maiden Blind T20 World Cup
The team beat Nepal by seven wickets during the final match held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The Indian women's blind cricket team made history on Sunday, winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup.
The team beat Nepal by seven wickets during the final match held in Colombo. The Indian team did not suffer a single loss, having scored a victory against Sri Lanka, Australia, Nepal, USA, Pakistan and Australia.
Nepal scored 114/5 in 20 overs, while India chased the target in 12.1 overs, losing three wickets. The Indian cricket team had 47 balls to spare. Khula Sharir exhibited a standout performance scoring 44 runs off of 27 balls including four boundaries, according to reports.
"CHAMPIONS! A journey of hard work, heart, and sheer determination — and they did it! Every player, every moment, every effort… it all led to this.
So proud of this incredible team! ," the official account of the Indian Blind Cricket Team said in a post on Instagram.
The team defeated Australia by nine wickets in the semifinals and won against Pakistan by eight wickets during the round-robin league stage.
The victory comes three weeks after the Indian Women's Cricket Team defeated South Africa in Navi Mumbai in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final. This indicates the growing prominence that women have secured for themselves within the field of Indian cricket within both the conventional and visually impaired sections.
Nepal ascended to the semi-finals after defeating Pakistan in the tournament. The T20 tournament is a six-team event which consisted of India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the USA, having commenced on Nov.11 in New Delhi.
After a few matches in Bengaluru, the knockout rounds took place in Columbo and Sri Lanka.