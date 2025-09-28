Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Three Wickets Down Before 50 Runs While Chasing 147

Indian cricket team started to bat at a weak note against Pakistan at the Asia Cup final on Sunday, as both the opening batsmen and Surya Kumar Yadav were out at 20 runs.

Indian team is chasing 147 runs to win the match and the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill opened for the Indian team, before Sharma was out at merely 5 runs on the first ball of second over. Surya Kumar Yadav who came to replace Sharma was also in the second over. Meanwhile, Gill got out at 12 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah's first ball of the last over took out Pakistan last wicket. The team had started the match on strong note before tumbling in the second half of the match.

Pakistan crossed 100 runs in nearly 11 overs into the match. Troubles began for the team after India's Varun Chakaravarthy took Pakistan's opener Sahibzada Farhan's wicket at 57 runs from 38 balls. The batsman had scored his half-century in the match.

Farhan opened with Fakhar Zaman against India in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The first wicket came after nine long overs. Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains separately after PCB's request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the final with a niggle. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.