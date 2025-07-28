Divya Deshmukh Defeats Koneru Humpy To Win FIDE Women's World Cup
The top three players also earned a spot at the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the winner of which will face world champion Ju Wenjun of China in the Women's World Championship.
Divya Deshmukh won the FIDE Women's World Cup by defeating Koneru Humpy in an all-Indian final in Batumi, Georgia, on Monday.
With the victory, the 19-year-old became the first Indian to win the Women's World Cup. She became the fourth Indian woman to become a Grandmaster and the 88th overall.
Deshmukh defeated the two-time world rapid champion in the tiebreaker at the Grand Bellagio Hotel & Casino. The first rapid game ended in a draw and the next one Deshmukh won with the Black pieces against the grandmaster. In the last two days, two classical games ended in draws.
"I need time to process it. I think it was fate me getting the grandmaster title this way," Deshmukh said after the match.
There's a lot more to achieve. I'm hoping this is just a start.Divya Deshmukh
Chess legend Viswanathan Anand congratulated Deshmukh. "Amazing battle of nerves. Koneru Humpy played a very good event and showed a commendable fighting spirit. The great champion she is!" Anand tweeted. "It was a great celebration of Indian chess, particularly Women's chess."
The winner will take home a prize money of $50,000, while the runner-up bagged $30,000.